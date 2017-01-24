Beste film
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or high water
Hidden figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the sea
Moonlight
Beste niet-Engelstalige film
Tanna (Australië)
Land of mine (Denemarken)
Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)
The salesman (Iran)
A man called Ove (Zweden)
Beste acteur in een hoofdrol
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Beste actrice in een hoofdrol
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Beste acteur in een bijrol
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or high water)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the sea)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)
Beste actrice in een bijrol
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the sea)
Viola Davis (Fences)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden figures)
Beste regisseur
Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)
Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
Manchester by the sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)
Beste animatiefilm
Kubo and the two strings
Moana
My life as a courgette
The red turtle
Zootopia
Beste bewerkte scenario
Arrival
Moonlight
Hidden figures
Lion
Fences
Beste origineel scenario
La La Land
The lobster
Hell or high water
Manchester by the sea
20th century women
Beste soundtrack
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Beste origineel nummer
Audition (The fools who dream) - La La Land
Can't stop the feeling - Trolls
City of stars - La La Land
The empty chair - Jim
How farr I'll go - Moana
Beste animatiefilm kort
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed time
Pear cider and cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Beste kortfilm
Ennemis intérieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent nights
Sing
Timecode
Beste documentaire
Fire at sea
I am not your negro
Life, animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Beste documentaire kortfilm
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's violin
Watani: My homeland
The white helmets
Beste montage
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or high water
La La Land
Moonlight
Beste camerawerk
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Beste kostuums
Allied
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Beste make-up & kapsel
A man called Ove
Star Trek beyond
Suicide Squad
Beste speciale effecten
Deepwater horizon
Doctor Strange
The jungle book
Kubo and the two strings
Rogue one: A Star Wars story
Beste aankleding
Arrival
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passangers
Beste geluidsmontage
Arrival
Deepwater horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Beste geluid
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue one: A Star Wars story
13 hours: The secret soldiers of Benghazi