Alle genomineerden voor de Oscars op een rij Auteur: Ludwig De Wolf

  • AP
di 24/01/2017 - 14:37 Update: di 24/01/2017 - 14:38 Ludwig De Wolf De Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences heeft in Los Angeles de lijst met genomineerden voor de 89e editie van de Academy Awards bekendgemaakt. Dit zijn alle genomineerden op een rij.

Beste film

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or high water
Hidden figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the sea
Moonlight
 
Beste niet-Engelstalige film

Tanna (Australië)
Land of mine (Denemarken)
Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)
The salesman (Iran)
A man called Ove (Zweden)

Beste acteur in een hoofdrol

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)

Beste actrice in een hoofdrol

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Beste acteur in een bijrol

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or high water)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the sea)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal animals)

Beste actrice in een bijrol

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the sea)
Viola Davis (Fences)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden figures)

Beste regisseur

Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)
Hacksaw Ridge (Mel Gibson)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
Manchester by the sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins) 

Beste animatiefilm

Kubo and the two strings
Moana
My life as a courgette
The red turtle
Zootopia

Beste bewerkte scenario

Arrival
Moonlight
Hidden figures
Lion
Fences 

Beste origineel scenario

La La Land
The lobster
Hell or high water
Manchester by the sea
20th century women

Beste soundtrack

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Beste origineel nummer

Audition (The fools who dream) - La La Land
Can't stop the feeling - Trolls
City of stars - La La Land
The empty chair - Jim
How farr I'll go - Moana

Beste animatiefilm kort

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed time
Pear cider and cigarettes
Pearl
Piper 

Beste kortfilm

Ennemis intérieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent nights
Sing
Timecode

Beste documentaire

Fire at sea
I am not your negro
Life, animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th 

Beste documentaire kortfilm

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's violin
Watani: My homeland
The white helmets

Beste montage

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or high water
La La Land
Moonlight 

Beste camerawerk

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Beste kostuums

Allied
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land 

Beste make-up & kapsel

A man called Ove
Star Trek beyond
Suicide Squad

Beste speciale effecten

Deepwater horizon
Doctor Strange
The jungle book
Kubo and the two strings
Rogue one: A Star Wars story 

Beste aankleding

Arrival
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passangers

Beste geluidsmontage

Arrival
Deepwater horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Beste geluid

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue one: A Star Wars story
13 hours: The secret soldiers of Benghazi