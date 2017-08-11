Rook in Londense metro, twee mensen naar het ziekenhuis Auteur: Denny Baert

In Londen is het metrostation Oxford Circus ontruimd nadat er rook uit een metrostel is gekomen. Op foto's op Twitter is te zien hoe rook uit een metrostel kwam. Het incident gebeurde om iets voor 10 uur vanochtend op de Bakerloo-lijn van het metrostelsel. Vier mensen moesten werden behandeld omdat ze de rook hadden ingeademd; twee van hen werden naar het ziekenhuis gebracht.

Het metroverkeer op de Bakerloo-lijn werd stilgelegd. De brandweer van de Britse hoofdstad is ter plaatse en onderzoekt de rookontwikkeling. De politie meldt via Twitter dat de oorzaak van de brand niet als verdacht wordt gezien.