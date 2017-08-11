Het metroverkeer op de Bakerloo-lijn werd stilgelegd. De brandweer van de Britse hoofdstad is ter plaatse en onderzoekt de rookontwikkeling. De politie meldt via Twitter dat de oorzaak van de brand niet als verdacht wordt gezien.
Avoid Bakerloo Line/Oxford Circus, @bakerlooline train appears to be on fire pic.twitter.com/2Dvcd0XX71— Tom Singer (@tomsinger) 11 augustus 2017
Crews have been called to #OxfordCircus tube station and are currently investigating reports of smoke. More info soon © @halfwayfull6 pic.twitter.com/cDYSfZGEig— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 11 augustus 2017
Oxford Circus station - Closed while we respond to a fire alert.— Bakerloo line (@bakerlooline) 11 augustus 2017
We're currently at #OxfordCircus after reports a fire alert on a Bakerloo Line train. Station is currently shut - updates soon @LondonFire— BTP (@BTP) 11 augustus 2017