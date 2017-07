#Trump telling France's First Lady "you're in such good shape" epitomizes men towing the line between compliment & sexual harassment. 1/

In which the US President appraises Brigitte Macron like livestock. What a truly disgusting man. https://t.co/LmtkmhCQDV

If this is what he says when the press is present what does he say uncensored? https://t.co/W4T1f0bXz8