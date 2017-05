Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 mei 2017

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 mei 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 mei 2017

....it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 mei 2017