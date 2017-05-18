Auto rijdt in op voetgangers op Times Square Auteur: Marij Vanherle

do 18/05/2017 - 18:01 Update: do 18/05/2017 - 18:24 Marij Vanherle In New York heeft een auto voetgangers omvergereden op Times Square, het toeristische hart van de stad. Volgens verschillende bronnen vielen er daarbij zeker 1 dode en een tiental gewonden. Over de omstandigheden bestaat nog geen duidelijkheid. (later meer)

Volgens de brandweer van New York worden 13 gewonden verzorgd. Op beelden is ook te zien hoe de politie de bestuurder van de auto oppakt en wegleidt. 

