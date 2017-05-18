Volgens de brandweer van New York worden 13 gewonden verzorgd. Op beelden is ook te zien hoe de politie de bestuurder van de auto oppakt en wegleidt.
What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr— gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017
#timessquare #carexploded scary pic.twitter.com/2i0zYpHnII— Donna (@pinkcamry) May 18, 2017
Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh— Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017
People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8— gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017
Man run over by car at 42nd/7th. Others injured by vehicle on sidewalk. #attack #timessquare pic.twitter.com/onvLUEKSKY— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017
Crazy car crash in the middle of Times Square. We are being told to shelter in place pic.twitter.com/jvEhISIhcn— Christopher Rudolph (@chrisreindeer) May 18, 2017