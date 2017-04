There is a report of a shooting at Northpark Elementary. Large police response, please stay out of the area. More info to follow. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) 10 april 2017

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) 10 april 2017

Students at the school are be taking to cajon high school for safety. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) 10 april 2017

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) 10 april 2017