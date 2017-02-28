Kellyanne Conway gets a little too cozy on the Oval Office couch and social media explodes | RARE https://t.co/Z1TIJwLBEe— Jun-Jun M. Cabuay (@JunJun_M_Cabuay) 28 februari 2017
Some interesting/entertaining reactions to this photo https://t.co/lulwoB8aVD— Guy Rawlings (@GuyWVTM13) 28 februari 2017
@Coondawg68 Thus the focused 'outrage' against Kellyanne Conway's feet on the couch. Anything to divert attention from all those black folks— USASF (@mynropmail) 28 februari 2017
Kellyanne Conway's weird Oval Office photo is already a meme https://t.co/yLI0Swf9zl via @HuffPostPol— delia alonso (@olddike) 28 februari 2017
Simba from the lion king never roared so much. “These Kellyanne Conway pictures caused quite an uproar”https://t.co/3mUHn2FVLd— Maurice Malone (@mauricemalone) 28 februari 2017
Wow this chick has no respect and yeah I said chick as a sign of no respect to the chick with no respect. https://t.co/lhvIGV79cK— Bob Mcmurdo (@BobMcmurdo) 28 februari 2017
Why Kellyanne Conway was on the couch and oh lord this is so dumb https://t.co/ZvZaBPnvmc pic.twitter.com/UceMY1o9PX— Freddy Richard (@FreddyRichard) 28 februari 2017
5 Hilarious Tweets About Kellyanne Conway’s Questionable Oval Office Decorum https://t.co/63WVkzXbYR pic.twitter.com/Iqc4OVwp7n— CitizenSlant (@CitizenSlant) 28 februari 2017