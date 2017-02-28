Kellyanne Conway voelt zich goed thuis in het Witte Huis Auteur: Frank Segers

  • AP
De adviseur van president Trump, Kellyanne Conway, voelt zich blijkbaar al goed thuis in het Witte Huis. Terwijl Trump de rectoren van een aantal zwarte colleges en universiteiten ontvangt in de Oval Office, installeert Conway zich knusjes op de sofa om met haar smartphone een foto te maken, wat een stortvloed aan reacties op Twitter uitlokt.