Kompany : "C’est une triste journée pour Manchester" Auteur: Eric Steffens

mar. 23/05/2017 - 12:26 Eric Steffens Après l’attentat terroriste de Manchester qui a fait 22 morts et 59 blessés, cette nuit après le concert de la chanteuse américaine Ariana Grande, de nombreux sportifs ont exprimé leurs condoléances sur Twitter. Vincent Kompany, qui joue depuis 2008 à Manchester City écrit ainsi : "Je veux exprimer mes plus sincères condoléances aux familles des victimes. C’est une triste journée pour la grande ville de Manchester".