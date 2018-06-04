VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Scan, pay, go: coming to a supermarket near you soon!
4/6/18 - Several Flemish supermarkets are testing a new smartphone application that allows you to scan all your purchases with your smartphone, pay using your online banking application and leave without having to queue up! Spar is testing the app in Wespelaar, Carrefour has a test in Antwerp.
This week's video news Mon 04/06/2018 - 15:08
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Scan, pay, go: coming to a supermarket near you soon! 4/6/18 - Several Flemish supermarkets are testing a new smartphone application that allows you to scan all your purchases with your smartphone, pay using your online banking application and leave without having to queue up! Spar is testing the app in Wespelaar, Carrefour has a test in Antwerp.
And the winner is... 32-year-old Bart Hesters from Lochristi in East Flanders has been voted Mister Gay Belgium 2018. The patient care assistant beat off stiff competition from the eleven other candidates that took part in the final of the competition at Antwerp's Elckerlyc Theatre on Saturday evening.
All in white to remember Liège victims Almost 3,000 people have taken part in a remembrance march for the victims of Tuesday's shootings in Liège. Dressed in white, the participants walked from the Place Saint-Lambert in the heart of Liège to the scene of Tuesday's killings. As well as showing their solidarity with the victims' families they also wished to express their concern at the increase in violence.
"We hope that Belgium will begin to spend more" The American Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey has used an interview with VRT News to urge the Belgian government not to delay investment in a new fleet of fighter jets. Ms Bailey made her comment during a reception held at her residence in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Tervuren.
The dangerous beauty of lightning Over the past few days we have experienced a lot of storms. On Tuesday lightning struck some 5,000 times and there were more than 10,000 lightning flashes in the skies above Belgium. Lightning can cause great damage. On average every square kilometer of our country is stuck by lightning at least once every year.