Scan, pay, go: coming to a supermarket near you soon!

4/6/18 - Several Flemish supermarkets are testing a new smartphone application that allows you to scan all your purchases with your smartphone, pay using your online banking application and leave without having to queue up! Spar is testing the app in Wespelaar, Carrefour has a test in Antwerp.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Scan, pay, go: coming to a supermarket near you soon!

4/6/18 - Several Flemish supermarkets are testing a new smartphone application that allows you to scan all your purchases with your smartphone, pay using your online banking application and leave without having to queue up! Spar is testing the app in Wespelaar, Carrefour has a test in Antwerp.