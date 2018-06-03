All in white to remember Liège victims

And the winner is...

32-year-old Bart Hesters from Lochristi in East Flanders has been voted Mister Gay Belgium 2018. The patient care assistant beat off stiff competition from the eleven other candidates that took part in the final of the competition at Antwerp’s Elckerlyc Theatre on Saturday evening.

