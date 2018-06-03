VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
All in white to remember Liège victims

Almost 3,000 people have taken part in a remembrance march for the victims of Tuesday’s shootings in Liège. Dressed in white, the participants walked from the Place Saint-Lambert in the heart of Liège to the scene of Tuesday’s killings. As well as showing their solidarity with the victims’ families they also wished to express their concern at the increase in violence.

Sun 03/06/2018
