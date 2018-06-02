"We hope that Belgium will begin to spend more”

The American Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey has used an interview with VRT News to urge the Belgian government not to delay investment in a new fleet of fighter jets. Ms Bailey made her comment during a reception held at her residence in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Tervuren.

