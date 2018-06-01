The dangerous beauty of lightning

Over the past few days we have experienced a lot of storms. On Tuesday lightning struck some 5,000 times and there were more than 10,000 lightning flashes in the skies above Belgium. Lightning can cause great damage. On average every square kilometer of our country is stuck by lightning at least once every year.

