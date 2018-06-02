VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fire destroys waste processing company
A fire has destroyed a waste processing company in the Flemish Brabant village of Groot-Bijgaarden. A pile of rubbish caught fire in the yard of the company shortly after midnight. The blaze soon engulfed an adjacent building.
This week's video news Fri 01/06/2018 - 12:10
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- The dangerous beauty of lightning Over the past few days we have experienced a lot of storms. On Tuesday lightning struck some 5,000 times and there were more than 10,000 lightning flashes in the skies above Belgium. Lightning can cause great damage. On average every square kilometer of our country is stuck by lightning at least once every year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The dangerous beauty of lightning Over the past few days we have experienced a lot of storms. On Tuesday lightning struck some 5,000 times and there were more than 10,000 lightning flashes in the skies above Belgium. Lightning can cause great damage. On average every square kilometer of our country is stuck by lightning at least once every year.
- Fire destroys waste processing company A fire has destroyed a waste processing company in the Flemish Brabant village of Groot-Bijgaarden. A pile of rubbish caught fire in the yard of the company shortly after midnight. The blaze soon engulfed an adjacent building. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fire destroys waste processing company A fire has destroyed a waste processing company in the Flemish Brabant village of Groot-Bijgaarden. A pile of rubbish caught fire in the yard of the company shortly after midnight. The blaze soon engulfed an adjacent building.
- Hefty sentences for sex traffickers 31/5/18 - Hefty sentences have been meted out to members of a gang of people traffickers. The gang exploited young Nigerian women forcing them into prostitution. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Hefty sentences for sex traffickers 31/5/18 - Hefty sentences have been meted out to members of a gang of people traffickers. The gang exploited young Nigerian women forcing them into prostitution.
- Direct rail link to Brussels Airport still down 31/5/18 - A week after the rail line from Leuven to Brussels Airport flooded the airport remains cut off from Leuven. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Direct rail link to Brussels Airport still down 31/5/18 - A week after the rail line from Leuven to Brussels Airport flooded the airport remains cut off from Leuven.
- Centre of Knokke flooded 31/5/18 - Thunderstorms led to flooding in many parts of East and West Flanders this morning. In the jet set resort of Knokke the main street was flooded. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Centre of Knokke flooded 31/5/18 - Thunderstorms led to flooding in many parts of East and West Flanders this morning. In the jet set resort of Knokke the main street was flooded.