Hefty sentences for sex traffickers

31/5/18 - Hefty sentences have been meted out to members of a gang of people traffickers. The gang exploited young Nigerian women forcing them into prostitution.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Hefty sentences for sex traffickers

31/5/18 - Hefty sentences have been meted out to members of a gang of people traffickers. The gang exploited young Nigerian women forcing them into prostitution.