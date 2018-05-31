VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hefty sentences for sex traffickers
31/5/18 - Hefty sentences have been meted out to members of a gang of people traffickers. The gang exploited young Nigerian women forcing them into prostitution.
This week's video news Thu 31/05/2018 - 15:14
Hefty sentences for sex traffickers 31/5/18 - Hefty sentences have been meted out to members of a gang of people traffickers. The gang exploited young Nigerian women forcing them into prostitution.
Direct rail link to Brussels Airport still down 31/5/18 - A week after the rail line from Leuven to Brussels Airport flooded the airport remains cut off from Leuven.
Centre of Knokke flooded 31/5/18 - Thunderstorms led to flooding in many parts of East and West Flanders this morning. In the jet set resort of Knokke the main street was flooded.
Liège honours Tuesday's dead 30/5/18 – The people of the eastern city of Liège came together today to hold a minute's silence in honour of those killed during a suspected terrorist attack on Tuesday morning.
Red Devils hold minute's silence to honour Liège victims 30/5/18 – Members of the Belgian national squad that will soon be on their way to the World Cup in Russia held a minute's silence ahead of their training session to honour those killed during Tuesday's outrage in Liège.