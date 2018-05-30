VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Red Devils hold minute’s silence to honour Liège victims

30/5/18 – Members of the Belgian national squad that will soon be on their way to the World Cup in Russia held a minute’s silence ahead of their training session to honour those killed during Tuesday’s outrage in Liège.

