Red Devils hold minute’s silence to honour Liège victims

Liège honours Tuesday’s dead

30/5/18 – The people of the eastern city of Liège came together today to hold a minute’s silence in honour of those killed during a suspected terrorist attack on Tuesday morning.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Liège honours Tuesday’s dead

30/5/18 – The people of the eastern city of Liège came together today to hold a minute’s silence in honour of those killed during a suspected terrorist attack on Tuesday morning.