Shot Kurdish-Iraqi toddler buried in Brussels
30/5/18 - Mourners all dressed in white joined the family of the Kurdish Iraqi girl Mawda, who was shot dead by police during a chase two weeks ago.
This week's video news Wed 30/05/2018 - 15:31
- Liège honours Tuesday's dead 30/5/18 – The people of the eastern city of Liège came together today to hold a minute's silence in honour of those killed during a suspected terrorist attack on Tuesday morning.
- Red Devils hold minute's silence to honour Liège victims 30/5/18 – Members of the Belgian national squad that will soon be on their way to the World Cup in Russia held a minute's silence ahead of their training session to honour those killed during Tuesday's outrage in Liège.
- Shot Kurdish-Iraqi toddler buried in Brussels 30/5/18 - Mourners all dressed in white joined the family of the Kurdish Iraqi girl Mawda, who was shot dead by police during a chase two weeks ago.
- Public prosecutor's English statement on Liège slayings 30/5/18 - Belgian federal prosecutors provided more details on their investigation into the killing of two women police officers and a member of the public in a suspected terrorist attack in Liège on Tuesday.
- King Filip visits Liège after Tuesday's shootings King Filip arrived in Liège in Liège on Tuesday afternoon to meet with officials in the wake of Tuesday morning's shootings in which 2 female police offices and a 22-year-old man were killed. The gunman was later shot dead by police.