King Filip visits Liège after Tuesday's shootings

King Filip arrived in Liège in Liège on Tuesday afternoon to meet with officials in the wake of Tuesday morning’s shootings in which 2 female police offices and a 22-year-old man were killed. The gunman was later shot dead by police.

