King Filip visits Liège after Tuesday's shootings
King Filip arrived in Liège in Liège on Tuesday afternoon to meet with officials in the wake of Tuesday morning’s shootings in which 2 female police offices and a 22-year-old man were killed. The gunman was later shot dead by police.
This week's video news Tue 29/05/2018 - 15:33
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
First images from the scene of the shooting in Liège Four people, including the gunman, have been killed in a shooting in the Walloon city of Liège. An armed man shot dead two police officers and a passer before taking a woman hostage.
Belgian Great War soldiers identified through DNA 28/5/18 - The remains of three Belgian soldiers from the Great War have been identified thanks to DNA analysis. Archives and DNA evidence from relatives allowed this project to meet with success.
IS brides take Belgium to court 28/5/18 - Two Belgian women married to IS fighters are taking the Belgian justice minister to court. The women, who are stuck in a refugee camp in the north of Syria, want their children to be allowed to return to Belgium.
Bees have a dog's life! 27/5/18 - The botanical garden at Meise is marking the Week of the Bee. Deservedly, because bees have a bit of a dog's life. Honey bees, solitary and wild bees and bubble bees, all are going downhill due to the loss of biodiversity, the use of pesticides and parasites like the varoa mite.