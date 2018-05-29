King Filip visits Liège after Tuesday's shootings

First images from the scene of the shooting in Liège

Four people, including the gunman, have been killed in a shooting in the Walloon city of Liège. An armed man shot dead two police officers and a passer before taking a woman hostage.

