VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian Great War soldiers identified through DNA
28/5/18 - The remains of three Belgian soldiers from the Great War have been identified thanks to DNA analysis. Archives and DNA evidence from relatives allowed this project to meet with success.
This week's video news Mon 28/05/2018 - 15:30
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Belgian Great War soldiers identified through DNA 28/5/18 - The remains of three Belgian soldiers from the Great War have been identified thanks to DNA analysis. Archives and DNA evidence from relatives allowed this project to meet with success. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian Great War soldiers identified through DNA 28/5/18 - The remains of three Belgian soldiers from the Great War have been identified thanks to DNA analysis. Archives and DNA evidence from relatives allowed this project to meet with success.
- IS brides take Belgium to court 28/5/18 - Two Belgian women married to IS fighters are taking the Belgian justice minister to court. The women, who are stuck in a refugee camp in the north of Syria, want their children to be allowed to return to Belgium. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? IS brides take Belgium to court 28/5/18 - Two Belgian women married to IS fighters are taking the Belgian justice minister to court. The women, who are stuck in a refugee camp in the north of Syria, want their children to be allowed to return to Belgium.
- Bees have a dog’s life! 27/5/18 - The botanical garden at Meise is marking the Week of the Bee. Deservedly, because bees have a bit of a dog’s life. Honey bees, solitary and wild bees and bubble bees, all are going downhill due to the loss of biodiversity, the use of pesticides and parasites like the varoa mite. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Bees have a dog’s life! 27/5/18 - The botanical garden at Meise is marking the Week of the Bee. Deservedly, because bees have a bit of a dog’s life. Honey bees, solitary and wild bees and bubble bees, all are going downhill due to the loss of biodiversity, the use of pesticides and parasites like the varoa mite.
- Thousands brave the heat to run their 20KM of Brussels 27/5/18 - 38,000 runners gathered in the Jubel Park ahead of the start of the 20KM of Brussels. In today’s heat taking part is more important than a good time. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Thousands brave the heat to run their 20KM of Brussels 27/5/18 - 38,000 runners gathered in the Jubel Park ahead of the start of the 20KM of Brussels. In today’s heat taking part is more important than a good time.
- Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp 27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp 27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty.