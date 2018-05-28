Belgian Great War soldiers identified through DNA

IS brides take Belgium to court

28/5/18 - Two Belgian women married to IS fighters are taking the Belgian justice minister to court. The women, who are stuck in a refugee camp in the north of Syria, want their children to be allowed to return to Belgium.

