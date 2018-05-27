Thousands brave the heat to run their 20KM of Brussels

Bees have a dog’s life!

27/5/18 - The botanical garden at Meise is marking the Week of the Bee. Deservedly, because bees have a bit of a dog’s life. Honey bees, solitary and wild bees and bubble bees, all are going downhill due to the loss of biodiversity, the use of pesticides and parasites like the varoa mite.

