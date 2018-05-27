VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Thousands brave the heat to run their 20KM of Brussels

27/5/18 - 38,000 runners gathered in the Jubel Park ahead of the start of the 20KM of Brussels. In today’s heat taking part is more important than a good time.

This week's video news Sun 27/05/2018 - 15:20
