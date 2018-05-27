VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Thousands brave the heat to run their 20KM of Brussels
27/5/18 - 38,000 runners gathered in the Jubel Park ahead of the start of the 20KM of Brussels. In today’s heat taking part is more important than a good time.
This week's video news Sun 27/05/2018 - 15:20
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Bees have a dog’s life! 27/5/18 - The botanical garden at Meise is marking the Week of the Bee. Deservedly, because bees have a bit of a dog’s life. Honey bees, solitary and wild bees and bubble bees, all are going downhill due to the loss of biodiversity, the use of pesticides and parasites like the varoa mite. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Bees have a dog’s life! 27/5/18 - The botanical garden at Meise is marking the Week of the Bee. Deservedly, because bees have a bit of a dog’s life. Honey bees, solitary and wild bees and bubble bees, all are going downhill due to the loss of biodiversity, the use of pesticides and parasites like the varoa mite.
- Thousands brave the heat to run their 20KM of Brussels 27/5/18 - 38,000 runners gathered in the Jubel Park ahead of the start of the 20KM of Brussels. In today’s heat taking part is more important than a good time. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Thousands brave the heat to run their 20KM of Brussels 27/5/18 - 38,000 runners gathered in the Jubel Park ahead of the start of the 20KM of Brussels. In today’s heat taking part is more important than a good time.
- Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp 27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp 27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty.
- 40,000 ready to start hottest 20km of Brussels 27/5/18 - An estimated 40,000 sports enthusiasts are gearing up to run the 20 km of Brussels race. Temperatures of 29°C and even 30° Celsius are forecast for today in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Participants are being urged to drink enough! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 40,000 ready to start hottest 20km of Brussels 27/5/18 - An estimated 40,000 sports enthusiasts are gearing up to run the 20 km of Brussels race. Temperatures of 29°C and even 30° Celsius are forecast for today in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Participants are being urged to drink enough!
- Beaver spotted in Ghent waterway 26/5/18 – A beaver found its way into a lock in the centre of Ghent yesterday. The poor animal struggled to escape. Fortunately Ghent fire-fighters were on hand to help him out. Beavers first returned to the valley of the River Schelde only two years ago. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Beaver spotted in Ghent waterway 26/5/18 – A beaver found its way into a lock in the centre of Ghent yesterday. The poor animal struggled to escape. Fortunately Ghent fire-fighters were on hand to help him out. Beavers first returned to the valley of the River Schelde only two years ago.