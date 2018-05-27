VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp
27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty.
This week's video news Sun 27/05/2018 - 10:20
Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp 27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty.
40,000 ready to start hottest 20km of Brussels 27/5/18 - An estimated 40,000 sports enthusiasts are gearing up to run the 20 km of Brussels race. Temperatures of 29°C and even 30° Celsius are forecast for today in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Participants are being urged to drink enough!
Beaver spotted in Ghent waterway 26/5/18 – A beaver found its way into a lock in the centre of Ghent yesterday. The poor animal struggled to escape. Fortunately Ghent fire-fighters were on hand to help him out. Beavers first returned to the valley of the River Schelde only two years ago.
Pollution mapped out in every street! 26/5/18 - 20,000 households across Flanders have handed in the test tubes used to test the air quality outside their homes for 4 weeks. Nitrogen oxide levels were measured to give an indication of the extent of our pollution.
Terrorist den becomes community centre 26/5/18 - A community centre has opened in the pub formerly run by the Abdeslam Brothers, small time drug dealers held responsible for the Paris terrorist attacks.