VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp

27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty.

This week's video news Sun 27/05/2018 - 10:20
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >