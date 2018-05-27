VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
40,000 ready to start hottest 20km of Brussels

27/5/18 - An estimated 40,000 sports enthusiasts are gearing up to run the 20 km of Brussels race. Temperatures of 29°C and even 30° Celsius are forecast for today in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Participants are being urged to drink enough!

