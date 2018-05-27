VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
40,000 ready to start hottest 20km of Brussels
27/5/18 - An estimated 40,000 sports enthusiasts are gearing up to run the 20 km of Brussels race. Temperatures of 29°C and even 30° Celsius are forecast for today in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Participants are being urged to drink enough!
This week's video news Sun 27/05/2018 - 09:34
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp 27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fire-fighters battle big blaze NE of Antwerp 27/5/18 - An industry zone in northern Belgium was the scene of a nasty blaze this morning. Two hangars at Sint-Lenaarts near Brecht caught fire. Plumes of smoke could be seen for far around. It took until morning for fire-fighters to gain control of the blaze. Local residents were asked to keep doors and windows closed. Traffic on the Antwerp Breda motorway also experienced difficulty.
- 40,000 ready to start hottest 20km of Brussels 27/5/18 - An estimated 40,000 sports enthusiasts are gearing up to run the 20 km of Brussels race. Temperatures of 29°C and even 30° Celsius are forecast for today in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Participants are being urged to drink enough! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 40,000 ready to start hottest 20km of Brussels 27/5/18 - An estimated 40,000 sports enthusiasts are gearing up to run the 20 km of Brussels race. Temperatures of 29°C and even 30° Celsius are forecast for today in the Belgian and Flemish capital. Participants are being urged to drink enough!
- Beaver spotted in Ghent waterway 26/5/18 – A beaver found its way into a lock in the centre of Ghent yesterday. The poor animal struggled to escape. Fortunately Ghent fire-fighters were on hand to help him out. Beavers first returned to the valley of the River Schelde only two years ago. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Beaver spotted in Ghent waterway 26/5/18 – A beaver found its way into a lock in the centre of Ghent yesterday. The poor animal struggled to escape. Fortunately Ghent fire-fighters were on hand to help him out. Beavers first returned to the valley of the River Schelde only two years ago.
- Pollution mapped out in every street! 26/5/18 - 20,000 households across Flanders have handed in the test tubes used to test the air quality outside their homes for 4 weeks. Nitrogen oxide levels were measured to give an indication of the extent of our pollution. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Pollution mapped out in every street! 26/5/18 - 20,000 households across Flanders have handed in the test tubes used to test the air quality outside their homes for 4 weeks. Nitrogen oxide levels were measured to give an indication of the extent of our pollution.
- Terrorist den becomes community centre 26/5/18 - A community centre has opened in the pub formerly run by the Abdeslam Brothers, small time drug dealers held responsible for the Paris terrorist attacks. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Terrorist den becomes community centre 26/5/18 - A community centre has opened in the pub formerly run by the Abdeslam Brothers, small time drug dealers held responsible for the Paris terrorist attacks.