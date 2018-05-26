Beaver spotted in Ghent waterway

26/5/18 – A beaver found its way into a lock in the centre of Ghent yesterday. The poor animal struggled to escape. Fortunately Ghent fire-fighters were on hand to help him out. Beavers first returned to the valley of the River Schelde only two years ago.

