Beaver spotted in Ghent waterway

26/5/18 – A beaver found its way into a lock in the centre of Ghent yesterday. The poor animal struggled to escape. Fortunately Ghent fire-fighters were on hand to help him out. Beavers first returned to the valley of the River Schelde only two years ago.

This week's video news Sat 26/05/2018 - 15:06
