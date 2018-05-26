VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pollution mapped out in every street!
26/5/18 - 20,000 households across Flanders have handed in the test tubes used to test the air quality outside their homes for 4 weeks. Nitrogen oxide levels were measured to give an indication of the extent of our pollution.
This week's video news Sat 26/05/2018 - 14:54
Beaver spotted in Ghent waterway 26/5/18 – A beaver found its way into a lock in the centre of Ghent yesterday. The poor animal struggled to escape. Fortunately Ghent fire-fighters were on hand to help him out. Beavers first returned to the valley of the River Schelde only two years ago.
Pollution mapped out in every street! 26/5/18 - 20,000 households across Flanders have handed in the test tubes used to test the air quality outside their homes for 4 weeks. Nitrogen oxide levels were measured to give an indication of the extent of our pollution.
Terrorist den becomes community centre 26/5/18 - A community centre has opened in the pub formerly run by the Abdeslam Brothers, small time drug dealers held responsible for the Paris terrorist attacks.
Elvis' last love visits the VRT Ginger Alden was 20 years old in 1977 when she got engaged to Elvis Presley. Her dream of becoming the wife of "The King of Rock and Roll" came to an abrupt end when she found Elvis dead in the bathroom. Now 61 Ginger Alden visited the VRT on Thursday for an interview in our daily chat show 'Van Gils en Gasten'.
"GDPR gives us the necessary powers" From today the new EU privacy law GDPR comes into force. A new body has been set up to deal with complaints from people that feel that their privacy has been breached. The new European Data Protection Board is based in Brussels. The Boards' Head Andrea Jelinek explains what its task will be.