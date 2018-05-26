VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pollution mapped out in every street!

26/5/18 - 20,000 households across Flanders have handed in the test tubes used to test the air quality outside their homes for 4 weeks. Nitrogen oxide levels were measured to give an indication of the extent of our pollution.

26/5/18
