Elvis’ last love visits the VRT
Ginger Alden was 20 years old in 1977 when she got engaged to Elvis Presley. Her dream of becoming the wife of “The King of Rock and Roll” came to an abrupt end when she found Elvis dead in the bathroom. Now 61 Ginger Alden visited the VRT on Thursday for an interview in our daily chat show ‘Van Gils en Gasten’.
- Elvis' last love visits the VRT Ginger Alden was 20 years old in 1977 when she got engaged to Elvis Presley. Her dream of becoming the wife of "The King of Rock and Roll" came to an abrupt end when she found Elvis dead in the bathroom. Now 61 Ginger Alden visited the VRT on Thursday for an interview in our daily chat show 'Van Gils en Gasten'.
- "GDPR gives us the necessary powers" From today the new EU privacy law GDPR comes into force. A new body has been set up to deal with complaints from people that feel that their privacy has been breached. The new European Data Protection Board is based in Brussels. The Boards' Head Andrea Jelinek explains what its task will be.
- Aalter badly hit by flooding One of the municipalities worst hit by flooding on Thursday evening was Aalter in East Flanders. The tunnel under the tracks at Aalter station was submerged and roads and homes were also flooded.
- Fresh Code Orange weather warning! 24/5/18 - For the third day in a row the Belgian Met Office has declared a code orange weather alert. In an emergency call 1722.
- Prepare well for the 20km of Brussels! 24/5/18 - 40,000 runners are poised to take part in Sunday's 20km of Brussels. Temperatures in the high twenties are forecast. Organisers will ensure more drinking water and refreshments are available.