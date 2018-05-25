VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

“GDPR gives us the necessary powers”

From today the new EU privacy law GDPR comes into force. A new body has been set up to deal with complaints from people that feel that their privacy has been breached. The new European Data Protection Board is based in Brussels. The Boards’ Head Andrea Jelinek explains what its task will be.

 

This week's video news Fri 25/05/2018 - 16:45
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >