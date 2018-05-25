“GDPR gives us the necessary powers”

Elvis’ last love visits the VRT

Ginger Alden was 20 years old in 1977 when she got engaged to Elvis Presley. Her dream of becoming the wife of “The King of Rock and Roll” came to an abrupt end when she found Elvis dead in the bathroom. Now 61 Ginger Alden visited the VRT on Thursday for an interview in our daily chat show ‘Van Gils en Gasten’.

