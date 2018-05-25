VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Prepare well for the 20km of Brussels!

24/5/18 - 40,000 runners are poised to take part in Sunday’s 20km of Brussels. Temperatures in the high twenties are forecast. Organisers will ensure more drinking water and refreshments are available.

This week's video news Thu 24/05/2018 - 15:27
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >