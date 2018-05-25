VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Prepare well for the 20km of Brussels!
24/5/18 - 40,000 runners are poised to take part in Sunday’s 20km of Brussels. Temperatures in the high twenties are forecast. Organisers will ensure more drinking water and refreshments are available.
Fresh Code Orange weather warning! 24/5/18 - For the third day in a row the Belgian Met Office has declared a code orange weather alert. In an emergency call 1722.
Prepare well for the 20km of Brussels! 24/5/18 - 40,000 runners are poised to take part in Sunday's 20km of Brussels. Temperatures in the high twenties are forecast. Organisers will ensure more drinking water and refreshments are available.
Mud blanket invades Flemish village 24/5/18 – Sint-Lievens-Houtem in East Flanders bore the brunt of torrential rain last night. It resulted in a stream of mud ten centimetres high in the central streets.
Lynx in Belgium for 25 years: nobody knew! 23/5/18 - This is tranquil Sint-Maartens-Voeren where police officers first spotted a lynx last November. Two officers on the lookout for burglars saw an animal that they believed was a lynx. It's thought lynxes may have been present in Belgium for over a quarter of a century as they don't like to show themselves. Lynxes from the High Fens on the German border probably make regular forays into Flanders.
Game of Thrones at Antwerp's Sports Palace 23/5/18 - A concert with Ramin Djawadi's recognisable music from Game of Thrones delighted the audience at the Antwerp Sports Palace last night. The Game of Thrones tale is related throughout the concert.