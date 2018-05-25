VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Mud blanket invades Flemish village

24/5/18 – Sint-Lievens-Houtem in East Flanders bore the brunt of torrential rain last night. It resulted in a stream of mud ten centimetres high in the central streets.

Thu 24/05/2018
