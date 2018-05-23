Blocked drains put 2 hours on commute

Lynx in Belgium for 25 years: nobody knew!

23/5/18 - This is tranquil Sint-Maartens-Voeren where police officers first spotted a lynx last November. Two officers on the lookout for burglars saw an animal that they believed was a lynx. It’s thought lynxes may have been present in Belgium for over a quarter of a century as they don’t like to show themselves. Lynxes from the High Fens on the German border probably make regular forays into Flanders.

