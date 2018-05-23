VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Blocked drains put 2 hours on commute
23/5/18 - Traffic into Brussels from eastern parts struggled on the Leuven Brussels motorway after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods due to blocked drains and closed two lanes.
This week's video news Wed 23/05/2018 - 15:03
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Lynx in Belgium for 25 years: nobody knew! 23/5/18 - This is tranquil Sint-Maartens-Voeren where police officers first spotted a lynx last November. Two officers on the lookout for burglars saw an animal that they believed was a lynx. It’s thought lynxes may have been present in Belgium for over a quarter of a century as they don’t like to show themselves. Lynxes from the High Fens on the German border probably make regular forays into Flanders. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Lynx in Belgium for 25 years: nobody knew! 23/5/18 - This is tranquil Sint-Maartens-Voeren where police officers first spotted a lynx last November. Two officers on the lookout for burglars saw an animal that they believed was a lynx. It’s thought lynxes may have been present in Belgium for over a quarter of a century as they don’t like to show themselves. Lynxes from the High Fens on the German border probably make regular forays into Flanders.
- Game of Thrones at Antwerp’s Sports Palace 23/5/18 - A concert with Ramin Djawadi’s recognisable music from Game of Thrones delighted the audience at the Antwerp Sports Palace last night. The Game of Thrones tale is related throughout the concert. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Game of Thrones at Antwerp’s Sports Palace 23/5/18 - A concert with Ramin Djawadi’s recognisable music from Game of Thrones delighted the audience at the Antwerp Sports Palace last night. The Game of Thrones tale is related throughout the concert.
- Blocked drains put 2 hours on commute 23/5/18 - Traffic into Brussels from eastern parts struggled on the Leuven Brussels motorway after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods due to blocked drains and closed two lanes. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Blocked drains put 2 hours on commute 23/5/18 - Traffic into Brussels from eastern parts struggled on the Leuven Brussels motorway after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods due to blocked drains and closed two lanes.
- Mural to break the taboo surrounding HIV A mural has been unveiled in Antwerp that is intended to help break to taboo that still surrounds HIV. Around 1 in 20 gay men in Belgium are HIV positive. However, for many talking openly about their condition is not something that they are able to do. The Flemish centre for sexually transmitted diseases Sensoa hopes that the new mural will change this. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Mural to break the taboo surrounding HIV A mural has been unveiled in Antwerp that is intended to help break to taboo that still surrounds HIV. Around 1 in 20 gay men in Belgium are HIV positive. However, for many talking openly about their condition is not something that they are able to do. The Flemish centre for sexually transmitted diseases Sensoa hopes that the new mural will change this.
- League Champions honoured at Bruges Town Hall It’s party time in the West Flemish city of Bruges today as around 30,000 Club Brugge fans are expected to celebrate their team having won the Belgian League Championship for the 15th time. Earlier the champions we honoured by the Mayor and the city Aldermen at a ceremony held in the Gothic Hall of Bruges Town. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? League Champions honoured at Bruges Town Hall It’s party time in the West Flemish city of Bruges today as around 30,000 Club Brugge fans are expected to celebrate their team having won the Belgian League Championship for the 15th time. Earlier the champions we honoured by the Mayor and the city Aldermen at a ceremony held in the Gothic Hall of Bruges Town.