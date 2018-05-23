VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Game of Thrones at Antwerp’s Sports Palace

23/5/18 - A concert with Ramin Djawadi’s recognisable music from Game of Thrones delighted the audience at the Antwerp Sports Palace last night. The Game of Thrones tale is related throughout the concert.

This week's video news Wed 23/05/2018 - 15:02
