Mural to break the taboo surrounding HIV
A mural has been unveiled in Antwerp that is intended to help break to taboo that still surrounds HIV. Around 1 in 20 gay men in Belgium are HIV positive. However, for many talking openly about their condition is not something that they are able to do. The Flemish centre for sexually transmitted diseases Sensoa hopes that the new mural will change this.
