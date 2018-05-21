League Champions honoured at Bruges Town Hall

It’s party time in the West Flemish city of Bruges today as around 30,000 Club Brugge fans are expected to celebrate their team having won the Belgian League Championship for the 15th time. Earlier the champions we honoured by the Mayor and the city Aldermen at a ceremony held in the Gothic Hall of Bruges Town.

