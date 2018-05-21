VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Uprooted tree causes damage in Antwerp Province
An uprooted tree damaged three cars and a house at Lille in the Kempen area of Antwerp Province on Sunday evening. The tree was uprooted by a gust of high wind. The damage to the house was limited however the Fire Service had plenty of work cutting up the tree so it could be removed.
This week's video news Mon 21/05/2018 - 15:53
League Champions honoured at Bruges Town Hall It's party time in the West Flemish city of Bruges today as around 30,000 Club Brugge fans are expected to celebrate their team having won the Belgian League Championship for the 15th time. Earlier the champions we honoured by the Mayor and the city Aldermen at a ceremony held in the Gothic Hall of Bruges Town.
Uprooted tree causes damage in Antwerp Province An uprooted tree damaged three cars and a house at Lille in the Kempen area of Antwerp Province on Sunday evening. The tree was uprooted by a gust of high wind. The damage to the house was limited however the Fire Service had plenty of work cutting up the tree so it could be removed.
National team coach explains his decission
Roberto Martinez's World Cup pre-selection The Belgian national football team Coach announced the 28 players that are in the running to be among the 23 he will take to the World Cup in Russia.
Belgian Pride in Brussels adds a touch of "royal wedding" 20/5/18 - Yesterday's Belgian Pride parade was colourful as each year, but this 23rd edition had a special touch, as it was held on the same day as the royal wedding between Prince Harry and his actress bride Meghan Markle. Some parade participants seized the occasion, as can be seen in the second part of the video.