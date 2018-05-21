VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Uprooted tree causes damage in Antwerp Province

An uprooted tree damaged three cars and a house at Lille in the Kempen area of Antwerp Province on Sunday evening. The tree was uprooted by a gust of high wind. The damage to the house was limited however the Fire Service had plenty of work cutting up the tree so it could be removed.

This week's video news Mon 21/05/2018 - 15:53
