VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Roberto Martinez's World Cup pre-selection

The Belgian national football team Coach announced the 28 players that are in the running to be among the 23 he will take to the World Cup in Russia. 

Read more: Martinez leaves out Nainggolan for “tactical reasons”
This week's video news Mon 21/05/2018 - 14:26
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >