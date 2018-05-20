VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian Pride in Brussels adds a touch of "royal wedding"

20/5/18 - Yesterday's Belgian Pride parade was colourful as each year, but this 23rd edition had a special touch, as it was held on the same day as the royal wedding between Prince Harry and his actress bride Meghan Markle. Some parade participants seized the occasion, as can be seen in the second part of the video.

