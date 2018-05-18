VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Martinez pleased to be staying on a coach beyond the World Cup

Roberto Martinez is to stay on as Belgium’s national football team coach beyond this summer’s World Cup in Russia. The Spaniard has signed up to coach the Red Devils until the European Champions in 2020.

This week's video news Fri 18/05/2018 - 15:48
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >