VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
11 euro to visit a pyschologist
A visit to a psychologist will become a lot cheaper for some patients later this year. From the autumn some patients will receive most of the cost of a consultation back from their health mutual.
This week's video news Fri 18/05/2018 - 15:43
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Martinez pleased to be staying on a coach beyond the World Cup Roberto Martinez is to stay on as Belgium’s national football team coach beyond this summer’s World Cup in Russia. The Spaniard has signed up to coach the Red Devils until the European Champions in 2020. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Martinez pleased to be staying on a coach beyond the World Cup Roberto Martinez is to stay on as Belgium’s national football team coach beyond this summer’s World Cup in Russia. The Spaniard has signed up to coach the Red Devils until the European Champions in 2020.
- 11 euro to visit a pyschologist VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 11 euro to visit a pyschologist
- 500 calls to paedophile helpline The ‘Stop It Now’ help line for those that harbour paedophile feelings has been contacted almost 500 times since it was set up a year ago. Those with paedophile tendencies and those around them can contact Stop-it-Now by telephone or by e-mail. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 500 calls to paedophile helpline The ‘Stop It Now’ help line for those that harbour paedophile feelings has been contacted almost 500 times since it was set up a year ago. Those with paedophile tendencies and those around them can contact Stop-it-Now by telephone or by e-mail.
- Free vegan and solar-powered ice cream in Brussels 17/05/18 - The European Union is negotiating renewable energy targets today. Greenpeace seized the occasion to stage a couple of awareness actions in the Brussels Luxemburg area. In one of them, free ice creams were presented to passers-by: the ice cream was not only vegan but also solar-powered, Greenpeace said. The EU only has to decide on a final target for 2030 by 29 May. At present, this target is 27 percent, but Greenpeace would like to see this lifted to 35. While Sweden is the best pupil in the European class with some 50%, Belgium is almost bottom-of-the-table with 7.9% in 2015. Belgium could be overtaken by the Netherlands by 2020, which would mean that only Malta and Luxemburg would be doing worse. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Free vegan and solar-powered ice cream in Brussels 17/05/18 - The European Union is negotiating renewable energy targets today. Greenpeace seized the occasion to stage a couple of awareness actions in the Brussels Luxemburg area. In one of them, free ice creams were presented to passers-by: the ice cream was not only vegan but also solar-powered, Greenpeace said. The EU only has to decide on a final target for 2030 by 29 May. At present, this target is 27 percent, but Greenpeace would like to see this lifted to 35. While Sweden is the best pupil in the European class with some 50%, Belgium is almost bottom-of-the-table with 7.9% in 2015. Belgium could be overtaken by the Netherlands by 2020, which would mean that only Malta and Luxemburg would be doing worse.
- Brussels Airlines pilots strike on Wednesday 15/5/18 - Brussels Airlines pilots paused their strike on Tuesday. Unions and management are still struggling to find a wage and conditions deal. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Brussels Airlines pilots strike on Wednesday 15/5/18 - Brussels Airlines pilots paused their strike on Tuesday. Unions and management are still struggling to find a wage and conditions deal.