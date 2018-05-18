VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

500 calls to paedophile helpline

The ‘Stop It Now’ help line for those that harbour paedophile feelings has been contacted almost 500 times since it was set up a year ago. Those with paedophile tendencies and those around them can contact Stop-it-Now by telephone or by e-mail.

This week's video news Fri 18/05/2018 - 15:35
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >