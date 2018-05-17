Free vegan and solar-powered ice cream in Brussels
17/05/18 - The European Union is negotiating renewable energy targets today. Greenpeace seized the occasion to stage a couple of awareness actions in the Brussels Luxemburg area. In one of them, free ice creams were presented to passers-by: the ice cream was not only vegan but also solar-powered, Greenpeace said. The EU only has to decide on a final target for 2030 by 29 May. At present, this target is 27 percent, but Greenpeace would like to see this lifted to 35. While Sweden is the best pupil in the European class with some 50%, Belgium is almost bottom-of-the-table with 7.9% in 2015. Belgium could be overtaken by the Netherlands by 2020, which would mean that only Malta and Luxemburg would be doing worse.
This week's video news
- Free vegan and solar-powered ice cream in Brussels 17/05/18 - The European Union is negotiating renewable energy targets today. Greenpeace seized the occasion to stage a couple of awareness actions in the Brussels Luxemburg area. In one of them, free ice creams were presented to passers-by: the ice cream was not only vegan but also solar-powered, Greenpeace said. The EU only has to decide on a final target for 2030 by 29 May. At present, this target is 27 percent, but Greenpeace would like to see this lifted to 35. While Sweden is the best pupil in the European class with some 50%, Belgium is almost bottom-of-the-table with 7.9% in 2015. Belgium could be overtaken by the Netherlands by 2020, which would mean that only Malta and Luxemburg would be doing worse. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Free vegan and solar-powered ice cream in Brussels 17/05/18 - The European Union is negotiating renewable energy targets today. Greenpeace seized the occasion to stage a couple of awareness actions in the Brussels Luxemburg area. In one of them, free ice creams were presented to passers-by: the ice cream was not only vegan but also solar-powered, Greenpeace said. The EU only has to decide on a final target for 2030 by 29 May. At present, this target is 27 percent, but Greenpeace would like to see this lifted to 35. While Sweden is the best pupil in the European class with some 50%, Belgium is almost bottom-of-the-table with 7.9% in 2015. Belgium could be overtaken by the Netherlands by 2020, which would mean that only Malta and Luxemburg would be doing worse.
- Brussels Airlines pilots strike on Wednesday 15/5/18 - Brussels Airlines pilots paused their strike on Tuesday. Unions and management are still struggling to find a wage and conditions deal. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Brussels Airlines pilots strike on Wednesday 15/5/18 - Brussels Airlines pilots paused their strike on Tuesday. Unions and management are still struggling to find a wage and conditions deal.
- Antwerp is the capital of the traffic jam 15/5/18 - The Kennedy Tunnel in Antwerp: during the rush hour busier than the Brussels orbital ring road. During the rest of the day the three busiest spots on our roads are all located in Antwerp. Antwerp pays the price of being a hub for through traffic. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Antwerp is the capital of the traffic jam 15/5/18 - The Kennedy Tunnel in Antwerp: during the rush hour busier than the Brussels orbital ring road. During the rest of the day the three busiest spots on our roads are all located in Antwerp. Antwerp pays the price of being a hub for through traffic.
- “Hand in your ivory!” 15/5/18 - People with ivory at home can hand it in at several animal parks. Planckendael, Antwerp Zoo and Pairi Daiza now all possess a container where you can dispose of your ivory. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Hand in your ivory!” 15/5/18 - People with ivory at home can hand it in at several animal parks. Planckendael, Antwerp Zoo and Pairi Daiza now all possess a container where you can dispose of your ivory.
- Party time in Bruges There was a party atmosphere in the West Flemish city of Bruges on Sunday evening as fans of Club Brugge celebrated their favourite team becoming Belgian league champions for the 15th time. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Party time in Bruges There was a party atmosphere in the West Flemish city of Bruges on Sunday evening as fans of Club Brugge celebrated their favourite team becoming Belgian league champions for the 15th time.