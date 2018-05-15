VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

“Hand in your ivory!”

15/5/18 - People with ivory at home can hand it in at several animal parks. Planckendael, Antwerp Zoo and Pairi Daiza now all possess a container where you can dispose of your ivory.

This week's video news Tue 15/05/2018 - 15:44
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >