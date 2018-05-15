“Hand in your ivory!”

Antwerp is the capital of the traffic jam

15/5/18 - The Kennedy Tunnel in Antwerp: during the rush hour busier than the Brussels orbital ring road. During the rest of the day the three busiest spots on our roads are all located in Antwerp. Antwerp pays the price of being a hub for through traffic.

