Brussels Airlines pilots strike on Wednesday
15/5/18 - Brussels Airlines pilots paused their strike on Tuesday. Unions and management are still struggling to find a wage and conditions deal.
This week's video news Tue 15/05/2018 - 15:44
Brussels Airlines pilots paused their strike on Tuesday. Unions and management are still struggling to find a wage and conditions deal.
Antwerp is the capital of the traffic jam 15/5/18 - The Kennedy Tunnel in Antwerp: during the rush hour busier than the Brussels orbital ring road. During the rest of the day the three busiest spots on our roads are all located in Antwerp. Antwerp pays the price of being a hub for through traffic.
"Hand in your ivory!" 15/5/18 - People with ivory at home can hand it in at several animal parks. Planckendael, Antwerp Zoo and Pairi Daiza now all possess a container where you can dispose of your ivory.
Party time in Bruges There was a party atmosphere in the West Flemish city of Bruges on Sunday evening as fans of Club Brugge celebrated their favourite team becoming Belgian league champions for the 15th time.
Cats parade through Ieper The 45th Cat Parade (Kattenstoet) took place in the West Flemish town of Ieper on Sunday. Thousands of people from Ieper, the rest of the country and from further afield watch the parade that is held every three years. The parade and the festivities that surround draw their inspiration from a medieval tradition that involved throwing live cats from the top of the tow's belfry. Nowerdays, the cats that are thrown from the belfry are stuffed cuddly toys.