Party time in Bruges
There was a party atmosphere in the West Flemish city of Bruges on Sunday evening as fans of Club Brugge celebrated their favourite team becoming Belgian league champions for the 15th time.
Cats parade through Ieper The 45th Cat Parade (Kattenstoet) took place in the West Flemish town of Ieper on Sunday. Thousands of people from Ieper, the rest of the country and from further afield watch the parade that is held every three years. The parade and the festivities that surround draw their inspiration from a medieval tradition that involved throwing live cats from the top of the tow's belfry. Nowerdays, the cats that are thrown from the belfry are stuffed cuddly toys.
Zinneke Parade shows Brussels at its best The 10th Zinneke Parade made its way through Brussels City Centre on Saturday. Around 1,500 people from every corner of the city took part in the parade. Many thousands more came to watch. This year's theme was "Illegality". The participants had spent for many months preparing their costumes and working on the music, dance and other artistic aspects of their group's performance. The parade was as diverse as the city it strives to represent.
"And the winner is..." The results of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for Song were announced at around 11:45 on Saturday evening by the Chairman of the jury Arie Van Lysebeth.
Samuel Hasselhorn's QEC Final concert