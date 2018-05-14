VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Cats parade through Ieper

The 45th Cat Parade (Kattenstoet) took place in the West Flemish town of Ieper on Sunday. Thousands of people from Ieper, the rest of the country and from further afield watch the parade that is held every three years. The parade and the festivities that surround draw their inspiration from a medieval tradition that involved throwing live cats from the top of the tow’s belfry. Nowerdays, the cats that are thrown from the belfry are stuffed cuddly toys.

This week's video news Mon 14/05/2018 - 16:15
Only in Belgium

