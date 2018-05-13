VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Zinneke Parade shows Brussels at its best
The 10th Zinneke Parade made its way through Brussels City Centre on Saturday. Around 1,500 people from every corner of the city took part in the parade. Many thousands more came to watch. This year’s theme was “Illegality”. The participants had spent for many months preparing their costumes and working on the music, dance and other artistic aspects of their group's performance. The parade was as diverse as the city it strives to represent.
"And the winner is..." The results of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for Song were announced at around 11:45 on Saturday evening by the Chairman of the jury Arie Van Lysebeth.
Samuel Hasselhorn's QEC Final concert
Charlotte Wajnberg's QEC Final concert At the Queen Elizabeth Competition the public prize that was awarded based on the votes of the viewers of the VRT's TV channel Canvas and the listeners of the VRT's radio station Klara went to the Antwerp soprano Charlotte Wajnberg.
Marianne Croux's QEC Final concert Marianne Croux was one of two Belgians permoring in the final of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for Song. Her QEC Final performance earned her sixth place out of twelve.