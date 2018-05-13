Marianne Croux's QEC Final concert

Zinneke Parade shows Brussels at its best

The 10th Zinneke Parade made its way through Brussels City Centre on Saturday. Around 1,500 people from every corner of the city took part in the parade. Many thousands more came to watch. This year’s theme was “Illegality”. The participants had spent for many months preparing their costumes and working on the music, dance and other artistic aspects of their group's performance. The parade was as diverse as the city it strives to represent.

