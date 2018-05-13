"And the winner is..."

The results of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for Song were announced at around 11:45 on Saturday evening by the Chairman of the jury Arie Van Lysebeth.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

"And the winner is..."

The results of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for Song were announced at around 11:45 on Saturday evening by the Chairman of the jury Arie Van Lysebeth.