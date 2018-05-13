VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"And the winner is..."
The results of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for Song were announced at around 11:45 on Saturday evening by the Chairman of the jury Arie Van Lysebeth.
This week's video news Sun 13/05/2018 - 11:10
"And the winner is..." The results of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for Song were announced at around 11:45 on Saturday evening by the Chairman of the jury Arie Van Lysebeth.
Samuel Hasselhorn's QEC Final concert
Charlotte Wajnberg's QEC Final concert At the Queen Elizabeth Competition the public prize that was awarded based on the votes of the viewers of the VRT's TV channel Canvas and the listeners of the VRT's radio station Klara went to the Antwerp soprano Charlotte Wajnberg.
Marianne Croux's QEC Final concert Marianne Croux was one of two Belgians permoring in the final of the Queen Elizabeth Competition for Song. Her QEC Final performance earned her sixth place out of twelve.
1,000 kilometres in the fight against cancer As the 1,000km cycling benefit for the VRT's cancer charity 'Kom op tegen kanker' enters its 3rd day the participants set of from the Broadcasting Centre for another 250 gruelling kilometres on the roads of Flanders. The participants are have all been sponsored and the money they raise will go to cancer research projects.