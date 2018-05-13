VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Charlotte Wajnberg's QEC Final concert

At the Queen Elizabeth Competition the public prize that was awarded based on the votes of the viewers of the VRT’s TV channel Canvas and the listeners of the VRT’s radio station Klara went to the Antwerp soprano Charlotte Wajnberg.

This week's video news Sun 13/05/2018 - 11:00
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >