1,000 kilometres in the fight against cancer

As the 1,000km cycling benefit for the VRT’s cancer charity ‘Kom op tegen kanker’ enters its 3rd day the participants set of from the Broadcasting Centre for another 250 gruelling kilometres on the roads of Flanders. The participants are have all been sponsored and the money they raise will go to cancer research projects.

