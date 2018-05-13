VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
1,000 kilometres in the fight against cancer
As the 1,000km cycling benefit for the VRT’s cancer charity ‘Kom op tegen kanker’ enters its 3rd day the participants set of from the Broadcasting Centre for another 250 gruelling kilometres on the roads of Flanders. The participants are have all been sponsored and the money they raise will go to cancer research projects.
This week's video news Sat 12/05/2018 - 16:09
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Transit migrants have not gone away Refugee work Flanders warns that the Transit Migrants that were in Brussels North Railway Station until a few days ago haven't simply disappeared.
Trials cancelled after power cut All trials of suspects currently already incarcerated that were due to be held at the Brussels Courthouse on Friday were postponed. A power cut on Thursday night had caused a technical fault on the gate used as an access point for vans bring suspects from prom prison to court.
Mosul's musicians play at Flagey in Brussels 10/5/18 – Musicians gifted musical instruments from Flanders after IS was driven from their city performed at the Flagey concert hall in Brussels. It was thanks to the efforts of VRT war correspondent Rudi Vranckx that instruments destroyed by IS were replaced by donations from people across Flanders.
Christian Workers mark Ascension 10/5/18 – Belgium's Christian workers celebrate the anniversary of Leo XIII's papal bull 'Of New Things' that triggered the creation of organised Christian labour.