The defibrillator was put to use on Friday in order to revive him after he collapsed on the pitch.

Anthony Van Loo had the defibrillator fitted 10 years ago in order to keep his cardiac arrhythmias under control. It saved his life once before in 2009 during a match between his then club Roeselare and RFC Antwerp.

It was put to good use again during Friday’s match. Anthony Van Loo was escorted from the pitch to applause from supporters of both teams.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw.