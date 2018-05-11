VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Trials cancelled after power cut

All trials of suspects currently already incarcerated that were due to be held at the Brussels Courthouse on Friday were postponed. A power cut on Thursday night had caused a technical fault on the gate used as an access point for vans bring suspects from prom prison to court.

This week's video news Fri 11/05/2018 - 16:39
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >