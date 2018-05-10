Leuven scientists in Lupus breakthrough

Mosul’s musicians play at Flagey in Brussels

10/5/18 – Musicians gifted musical instruments from Flanders after IS was driven from their city performed at the Flagey concert hall in Brussels. It was thanks to the efforts of VRT war correspondent Rudi Vranckx that instruments destroyed by IS were replaced by donations from people across Flanders.

